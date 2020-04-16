Lockdown: Mobile Courts Convict 20 Offenders In Abuja, FCT Authority To Arrest Joggers

No fewer than 20 violators of the lockdown order put in place by President Muhammadu Buhari to curb the spread of Coronavirus in the country were convicted in Abuja on Thursday by the mobile courts set up by Federal Capital Territory Administration to punish offenders.

Some of the violators were fined between N2,000 and N5,000, while those whose vehicles were impounded were asked to come for it after the lockdown is lifted.

Chairman of the Enforcement Team, Mr Ikharo Attah, also disclosed that persons, who engage in early morning fitness routine on major streets in the city will be arrested.

He said, “While we are continuing with our general enforcement, we are going to start arresting joggers as from Friday.

“We now have thousands of people coming out in some areas to jog very early in the morning. We are going to arrest them.”

Attah added that more mobile courts would be activated to compliment the five currently operating to ensure stronger enforcement and punishment for offenders.