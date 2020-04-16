Lockdown: People Are Sneaking Between States In Trucks, Presidential Task Force On COVID-19 Says

Aliyu, who made the revelation while giving updates to journalists on Thursday, appealed to Nigerians to respect the lockdown order if the virus must be contained.

by SaharaReporters, New York Apr 16, 2020

National Coordinator of the Presidential Task Force on COVID-19, Sani Aliyu, has expressed concern over findings that people were sneaking and travelling interstate concealed in trucks, thereby exposing multiple states to community to community transmission of the virus.

Aliyu, who made the revelation while giving updates to journalists on Thursday, appealed to Nigerians to respect the lockdown order if the virus must be contained.

He said, “I will like to talk on travel restrictions and to re-emphasise the need for people to stay at home especially in the FCT, Lagos and Ogun. 

“I would also like to note the issue of people travelling in-between states, inter-state travel. 

“We have noticed that community spread is now being traced to people travelling across state borders.

“We need to try and restrict our movement in order to stop the spread of Coronavirus. This is particularly pertinent with regards to news of people being smuggled in trucks out of Lagos which is quite concerning to us.”

 

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

PUBLIC HEALTH Ken Saro-Wiwa's Son Dies Of Coronavirus In London
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Politics Ex-Bayelsa Governorship Candidate, Keneibi Okoko, Dies After Failed Surgery
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH Ogun Government Allegedly Arrests Woman For Lambasting State Governor Over Stone-filled Beans Distributed As COVID-19 Palliative
0 Comments
22 Hours Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH Lockdown: Mobile Courts Convict 20 Offenders In Abuja, FCT Authority To Arrest Joggers
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Lagos Records 18 New Coronavirus Cases, Three More Deaths
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Nigeria Records 34 New Coronavirus Cases, Toll Rises To 407
0 Comments
23 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

PUBLIC HEALTH Ken Saro-Wiwa's Son Dies Of Coronavirus In London
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Politics Ex-Bayelsa Governorship Candidate, Keneibi Okoko, Dies After Failed Surgery
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH Ogun Government Allegedly Arrests Woman For Lambasting State Governor Over Stone-filled Beans Distributed As COVID-19 Palliative
0 Comments
22 Hours Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH Lockdown: Mobile Courts Convict 20 Offenders In Abuja, FCT Authority To Arrest Joggers
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Police Police Arrest Killers Of Pa Fasoranti’s Daughter, Funke Olakunrin
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Opinion Revolution "The Last Boat Of Salvation For Nigerians" By E.d Adegoke
0 Comments
4 Days Ago
News Outrage As Brittle Paper Censors, Deletes Deputy Editor's Story On Governor El-Rufai Son’s Threat To ‘Rape’ Twitter User's Mother
0 Comments
13 Hours Ago
Legal Lockdown: Court Sentences Taxi Driver Who Stripped Naked In Abuja After Car Was Impounded To Six Months In Prison
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Lagos Records 18 New Coronavirus Cases, Three More Deaths
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Nigeria Records 34 New Coronavirus Cases, Toll Rises To 407
0 Comments
23 Hours Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH Coronavirus: Chevron Confirms Placing Staff Under Quarantine In Delta Hotel Against Government And Ministry Of Health’s Guideline
0 Comments
11 Hours Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH Lagos Doctor Dies Of COVID-19 After Treating Infected Patient
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad