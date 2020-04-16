Lockdown: People Are Sneaking Between States In Trucks, Presidential Task Force On COVID-19 Says

National Coordinator of the Presidential Task Force on COVID-19, Sani Aliyu, has expressed concern over findings that people were sneaking and travelling interstate concealed in trucks, thereby exposing multiple states to community to community transmission of the virus.

Aliyu, who made the revelation while giving updates to journalists on Thursday, appealed to Nigerians to respect the lockdown order if the virus must be contained.

He said, “I will like to talk on travel restrictions and to re-emphasise the need for people to stay at home especially in the FCT, Lagos and Ogun.

“I would also like to note the issue of people travelling in-between states, inter-state travel.

“We have noticed that community spread is now being traced to people travelling across state borders.

“We need to try and restrict our movement in order to stop the spread of Coronavirus. This is particularly pertinent with regards to news of people being smuggled in trucks out of Lagos which is quite concerning to us.”