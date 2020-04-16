Review Distribution Of Palliatives, Public Health Physicians Tell Government

The group in a statement on Thursday by Dr Tolu Olufunlayo, Chairman, Lagos State Chapter, said the best approach to flatten the curve must be tailored to the peculiarities within the country.

by SaharaReporters, New York Apr 16, 2020

The Association of Public Health Physicians of Nigeria has called on the President Muhammadu Buhari-led government to re-examine its distribution of palliatives to vulnerable Nigerians during the COVID-19 lockdown.

The group in a statement on Thursday by Dr Tolu Olufunlayo, Chairman, Lagos State Chapter, said the best approach to flatten the curve must be tailored to the peculiarities within the country. 

The statement reads, "The COVID-19 curve shows a gradual increase in confirmed cases rather than an exponential rise and this may be explained by a largely asymptomatic pattern of the disease here in Nigeria coupled with the effect of suboptimal testing. 

“We acknowledge the challenges with testing as this is not only a local problem but a global issue. While testing more people is important, community engagement and education is still the best tool to prevent spread because viruses are spread by the behaviour of people.

“We must bear in mind the consequences that are likely to ensue within our state if we do not support the lockdown with appropriate palliatives. 

“Already the economic implications are biting hard on individuals and families, and recently, there has been an increase in unrest and insecurity needing urgent attention.”

The group called on government to use scientific data to determine the main points of the disease within states and tailor specific interventions.

 

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

PUBLIC HEALTH Ken Saro-Wiwa's Son Dies Of Coronavirus In London
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
Politics Ex-Bayelsa Governorship Candidate, Keneibi Okoko, Dies After Failed Surgery
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH Ogun Government Allegedly Arrests Woman For Lambasting State Governor Over Stone-filled Beans Distributed As COVID-19 Palliative
0 Comments
23 Hours Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH Lockdown: Mobile Courts Convict 20 Offenders In Abuja, FCT Authority To Arrest Joggers
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Lagos Records 18 New Coronavirus Cases, Three More Deaths
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Nigeria Records 34 New Coronavirus Cases, Toll Rises To 407
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

PUBLIC HEALTH Ken Saro-Wiwa's Son Dies Of Coronavirus In London
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
Politics Ex-Bayelsa Governorship Candidate, Keneibi Okoko, Dies After Failed Surgery
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH Ogun Government Allegedly Arrests Woman For Lambasting State Governor Over Stone-filled Beans Distributed As COVID-19 Palliative
0 Comments
23 Hours Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH Lockdown: Mobile Courts Convict 20 Offenders In Abuja, FCT Authority To Arrest Joggers
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Police Police Arrest Killers Of Pa Fasoranti’s Daughter, Funke Olakunrin
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Opinion Revolution "The Last Boat Of Salvation For Nigerians" By E.d Adegoke
0 Comments
4 Days Ago
News Outrage As Brittle Paper Censors, Deletes Deputy Editor's Story On Governor El-Rufai Son’s Threat To ‘Rape’ Twitter User's Mother
0 Comments
14 Hours Ago
Legal Lockdown: Court Sentences Taxi Driver Who Stripped Naked In Abuja After Car Was Impounded To Six Months In Prison
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Lagos Records 18 New Coronavirus Cases, Three More Deaths
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Nigeria Records 34 New Coronavirus Cases, Toll Rises To 407
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH Coronavirus: Chevron Confirms Placing Staff Under Quarantine In Delta Hotel Against Government And Ministry Of Health’s Guideline
0 Comments
12 Hours Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH Lagos Doctor Dies Of COVID-19 After Treating Infected Patient
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad