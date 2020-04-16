Review Distribution Of Palliatives, Public Health Physicians Tell Government

The Association of Public Health Physicians of Nigeria has called on the President Muhammadu Buhari-led government to re-examine its distribution of palliatives to vulnerable Nigerians during the COVID-19 lockdown.

The group in a statement on Thursday by Dr Tolu Olufunlayo, Chairman, Lagos State Chapter, said the best approach to flatten the curve must be tailored to the peculiarities within the country.

The statement reads, "The COVID-19 curve shows a gradual increase in confirmed cases rather than an exponential rise and this may be explained by a largely asymptomatic pattern of the disease here in Nigeria coupled with the effect of suboptimal testing.

“We acknowledge the challenges with testing as this is not only a local problem but a global issue. While testing more people is important, community engagement and education is still the best tool to prevent spread because viruses are spread by the behaviour of people.

“We must bear in mind the consequences that are likely to ensue within our state if we do not support the lockdown with appropriate palliatives.

“Already the economic implications are biting hard on individuals and families, and recently, there has been an increase in unrest and insecurity needing urgent attention.”

The group called on government to use scientific data to determine the main points of the disease within states and tailor specific interventions.