After Kano COVID-19 Task Force Co-Chairman Tested Positive, Deputy Governor, Ganduje’s Daughter, Two Commissioners Self-isolate





Following the discovery of the status of Abdulrazaq Garba Habib, Co-Chairman of the Kano State Task Force on COVID-19, all other members of the task force chaired by the deputy governor, Nasiru Gawuna, have gone into self-isolation.

Other members of the committee include Governor Abdullahi Ganduje’s daughter, Amina Umar, Commissioner for Health, Aminu Tsanyawa, Commissioner for Environment, Kabiru Getso, and Imam Wada, the secretary.

“They have had several meetings together with Prof Abdulrazaq Garba Habib who on Thursday tested positive.

"The best thing to do is for them to self-isolate. Their specimen have been taken already for test, but their results are not out for them to know their status,” a source told SaharaReporters.

Habib had since been admitted at the state isolation centre at Kwanar Dawakin.

He has been actively involved in rapid response to all the confirmed cases in Kano, who contracted the virus during clinical services.

Governor Ganduje had on March 21 inaugurated an action committee aimed at ensuring effective preparation against the dreaded disease.

