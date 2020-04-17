After Kano COVID-19 Task Force Co-Chairman Tested Positive, Deputy Governor, Ganduje’s Daughter, Two Commissioners Self-isolate

“They have had several meetings together with Prof Abdulrazaq Garba Habib who on Thursday tested positive.

by SaharaReporters, New York Apr 17, 2020



Following the discovery of the status of Abdulrazaq Garba Habib, Co-Chairman of the Kano State Task Force on COVID-19, all other members of the task force chaired by the deputy governor, Nasiru Gawuna, have gone into self-isolation.

Other members of the committee include Governor Abdullahi Ganduje’s daughter, Amina Umar, Commissioner for Health, Aminu Tsanyawa, Commissioner for Environment, Kabiru Getso, and Imam Wada, the secretary.

“They have had several meetings together with Prof Abdulrazaq Garba Habib who on Thursday tested positive. 

"The best thing to do is for them to self-isolate. Their specimen have been taken already for test, but their results are not out for them to know their status,” a source told SaharaReporters.

Habib had since been admitted at the state isolation centre at Kwanar Dawakin.

He has been actively involved in rapid response to all the confirmed cases in Kano, who contracted the virus during clinical services.

Governor Ganduje had on March 21 inaugurated an action committee aimed at ensuring effective preparation against the dreaded disease.
 

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Breaking News BREAKING: Nigeria Records 35 New Coronavirus Cases
0 Comments
21 Hours Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH Lockdown: Mobile Courts Convict 20 Offenders In Abuja, FCT Authority To Arrest Joggers
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH Kano COVID-19 Task Force Co-Chairman Tests Positive To Virus
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH Ken Saro-Wiwa's Son Dies Of Coronavirus In London
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH FMC Bauchi Forces Staff To Attend To Suspected COVID-19 Patients Without Protective Equipment, Workers Express Fear
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH Nigeria Capable Of Defeating Coronavirus, NCAC Director-General, Runsewe, Says
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Breaking News BREAKING: Nigeria Records 35 New Coronavirus Cases
0 Comments
21 Hours Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH Lockdown: Mobile Courts Convict 20 Offenders In Abuja, FCT Authority To Arrest Joggers
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Legal Lawyer To Challenge Sentencing Of Abuja Taxi Driver Who Stripped Naked After Car Was Impounded
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
News JUST IN: Fire Guts INEC Office In Abuja
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH Kano COVID-19 Task Force Co-Chairman Tests Positive To Virus
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH Ken Saro-Wiwa's Son Dies Of Coronavirus In London
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Legal Lockdown: Court Sentences Taxi Driver Who Stripped Naked In Abuja After Car Was Impounded To Six Months In Prison
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Opinion China Must Pay Reparations To Africa For Its Coronavirus Failures By Obiageli Ezekwesili
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Inspector-General Of Police Redeploys Rivers Police Commissioner
0 Comments
52 Minutes Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: China, G-20 Countries To Give Debt Relief To Nigeria, Others
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Opinion COVID-19: CS, Not Chloroquine/Hydroxychloroquine Is The Drug Of Choice For COVID-19! By Boniface Stanley
0 Comments
23 Hours Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH FMC Bauchi Forces Staff To Attend To Suspected COVID-19 Patients Without Protective Equipment, Workers Express Fear
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad