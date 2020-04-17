BREAKING: 51 New Coronavirus Cases Confirmed In Nigeria





The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control has announced 51 new Coronavirus cases in the country.

This brings the total number of cases in the country to 493, seven shy of the 500 mark.

Of the new cases announced, 32 was recorded in Lagos while six was discovered in Kano State.

NCDC in a tweet said, "Fifty-one new cases of #COVID-19 have been reported; 32 in Lagos, six in Kano, five in Kwara, two in FCT, two in Oyo, two in Katsina, one in Ogun, one in Ekiti.

"As at 10:10pm 17th April, there are 493 confirmed cases of #COVID-19 reported in Nigeria."

