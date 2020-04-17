BREAKING: Second COVID-19 Patient Discharged In Rivers

Wike disclosed this in a press conference at the Government House, Port Harcourt, on Friday.

by SaharaReporters, New York Apr 17, 2020

Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers State has said that the second COVID-19 patient in the state was ready to be discharged after testing negative to the virus.

He said, “The second case which was recorded and taken to the treatment centre has now tested negative and will be discharged this morning, thanks to God for His mercy.”

The governor commended health officials and security operatives for the success in containing the pandemic in the state.

SaharaReporters, New York

