COVID-19: Adamawa Quarantines 100 Returnees From Lagos, Other States



About 100 persons, who recently returning from Lagos and other states to Adamawa, have been quarantined to ensure they do not have Coronavirus.

The affected returnees, mostly factory workers from Lagos and Ogun states, would be isolated and observed for 14 days in line with the guidelines issued by Governor Ahmadu Fintiri.

Currently, 59 of the returnees have been isolated at a facility at Numan, while 40 others are quarantined at the Kpacham facility under Demsa Local Government Area of the state.

Chairman of the state COVID-19 Containment Committee, who doubles as Secretary to the state Government, Bashir Ahmad, ordered the isolation of the returnees on Friday.

The SSG, who led a team of experts and security operatives to monitor compliance with the interstate travel ban, expressed worry that state governments in the North were not collaborating in the enforcement of the lockdown.

Adamawa State is yet to record any case of Coronavirus.

