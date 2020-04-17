COVID-19: South-West States To Begin Enforcement On Wearing Of Nose Mask





Governors of Nigeria's South-West states of Ondo, Ekiti, Osun, Lagos, Ogun and Oyo have agreed to ensure that residents put on nose masks while coming out of their houses effective from next week Friday.

The announcement was made in a statement on Friday by Rotimi Akeredolu, governor of Ondo State, who is Chairman of South-West Governors Forum.

The statement reads, “South-West governors at its virtual meeting held on Thursday, 16 April, 2020 resolved that as owner-state governors, we dissolve the board of directors of Odu’a Investment Limited with immediate effect.

“The Group Managing Director should take charge of the conglomerate's affairs pending the constitution of a new board.

“That the entry points of our six states be closed forthwith to contain the spread of COVID-19 pandemic.

“The governors further agreed that wearing of nose masks will be made compulsory for everybody coming out of their homes effective from Friday, 24 April, 2020 in their respective states.”

