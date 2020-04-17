COVID-19: VSF Supports Displaced Persons With Food, Medical Items In North-East

The Victims Support Fund has distributed food items and medical supplies to displaced persons in North-East Nigeria to cushion the effects of the Coronavirus outbreak and lockdown that has followed.

The group visited several IDPs camps in Adamawa State on Thursday to deliver the items including hand sanitisers to help prevent the spread of the virus in the country.

Chairman of the group, General Theophilus Danjuma (retd), had earlier inaugurated the VSF Task Force on COVID-19 to deliver the items.

Represented by chairperson of the task force, Mrs Toyosi Ogunsiji, TY Danjuma, said, "The task force is working closely with relevant agencies of governments at all levels to contain the pandemic.

"The food items are necessary supplies to keep the IDPs in camps, thereby reducing their exposure to the deadly virus.

"The task force has developed a sensitisation package which will be deployed nationwide to inform and educate the populace on the need to observe hygiene and sanitation guidelines in order to curtail further spread of the disease.”

SaharaReporters gathered that the distribution, which started from Maiduguri, Borno State, will be rounded up in Jalingo, Taraba State.