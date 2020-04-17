Despite Recording Two Coronavirus Cases, Niger Government Lifts Ban On Juma'at Prayers

The Niger State Government has lifted the suspension earlier placed on Friday prayers in the state due to the outbreak of Coronavirus.

According to the Nigeria Center for Disease Control, Niger State currently has two confirmed cases of COVID-19.

In a statement on Friday, the state government said, “This is to inform the Muslim Ummah that the Niger State Government has lifted the suspension of congregational Friday prayer (Juma’at) for today 17th April, 2020.

“The Juma’at prayer is expected to hold between 11am to 3pm under strict observance of all precautionary measures, using hand sanitisers, face masks, hand washing facilities (soap, and water), maintaining social distancing and avoiding contact-based greetings.

''The sermon and prayers are to be conducted within thirty minutes. Muslims are advised to adhere strictly to the precautionary measures taken by government on the containment of Coronavirus in the state.

“The lockdown however continues immediately after the Juma'at prayers.”