Despite Recording Two Coronavirus Cases, Niger Government Lifts Ban On Juma'at Prayers

According to the Nigeria Center for Disease Control, Niger State currently has two confirmed cases of COVID-19.

by SaharaReporters, New York Apr 17, 2020

The Niger State Government has lifted the suspension earlier placed on Friday prayers in the state due to the outbreak of Coronavirus.

According to the Nigeria Center for Disease Control, Niger State currently has two confirmed cases of COVID-19. 

In a statement on Friday, the state government said, “This is to inform the Muslim Ummah that the Niger State Government has lifted the suspension of congregational Friday prayer (Juma’at) for today 17th April, 2020.

“The Juma’at prayer is expected to hold between 11am to 3pm under strict observance of all precautionary measures, using hand sanitisers, face masks, hand washing facilities (soap, and water), maintaining social distancing and avoiding contact-based greetings.

''The sermon and prayers are to be conducted within thirty minutes. Muslims are advised to adhere strictly to the precautionary measures taken by government on the containment of Coronavirus in the state.

“The lockdown however continues immediately after the Juma'at prayers.”

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Breaking News BREAKING: Nigeria Records 35 New Coronavirus Cases
0 Comments
18 Hours Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH Lockdown: Mobile Courts Convict 20 Offenders In Abuja, FCT Authority To Arrest Joggers
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH Ken Saro-Wiwa's Son Dies Of Coronavirus In London
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH Kano COVID-19 Task Force Co-Chairman Tests Positive To Virus
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH COVID-19: Soyinka, Other African Writers Urge Less Dependence On West, Asia
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH Ogun Government Allegedly Arrests Woman For Lambasting State Governor Over Stone-filled Beans Distributed As COVID-19 Palliative
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Breaking News BREAKING: Nigeria Records 35 New Coronavirus Cases
0 Comments
18 Hours Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH Lockdown: Mobile Courts Convict 20 Offenders In Abuja, FCT Authority To Arrest Joggers
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Legal Lockdown: Court Sentences Taxi Driver Who Stripped Naked In Abuja After Car Was Impounded To Six Months In Prison
0 Comments
21 Hours Ago
Legal Lawyer To Challenge Sentencing Of Abuja Taxi Driver Who Stripped Naked After Car Was Impounded
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH Ken Saro-Wiwa's Son Dies Of Coronavirus In London
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
News JUST IN: Fire Guts INEC Office In Abuja
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH Kano COVID-19 Task Force Co-Chairman Tests Positive To Virus
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Opinion COVID-19: CS, Not Chloroquine/Hydroxychloroquine Is The Drug Of Choice For COVID-19! By Boniface Stanley
0 Comments
20 Hours Ago
Opinion China Must Pay Reparations To Africa For Its Coronavirus Failures By Obiageli Ezekwesili
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH COVID-19: Soyinka, Other African Writers Urge Less Dependence On West, Asia
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Police Police Arrest Killers Of Pa Fasoranti’s Daughter, Funke Olakunrin
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH Ogun Government Allegedly Arrests Woman For Lambasting State Governor Over Stone-filled Beans Distributed As COVID-19 Palliative
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad