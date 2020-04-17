JUST IN: Edo Discharges Five COVID-19 Patients

The Edo State Government has discharged five out of the 15 confirmed patients, who tested positive for Coronavirus in the state.

Governor of the state, Godwin Obaseki, in a post on Twitter on Friday said the five persons were discharged after testing negative for the pandemic twice.

He said, “I am pleased to announce that five of the confirmed cases in Edo State have now tested negative twice for COVID-19. They have thus been discharged.

“This bolsters our resolve to defeat this common enemy, as we roll out more measures to check the spread of COVID-19.”