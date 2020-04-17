JUST IN: Edo Discharges Five COVID-19 Patients

Governor of the state, Godwin Obaseki, in a post on Twitter on Friday said the five persons were discharged after testing negative for the pandemic twice.

by SaharaReporters, New York Apr 17, 2020

 

The Edo State Government has discharged five out of the 15 confirmed patients, who tested positive for Coronavirus in the state.

Governor of the state, Godwin Obaseki, in a post on Twitter on Friday said the five persons were discharged after testing negative for the pandemic twice. 

He said, “I am pleased to announce that five of the confirmed cases in Edo State have now tested negative twice for COVID-19. They have thus been discharged.

“This bolsters our resolve to defeat this common enemy, as we roll out more measures to check the spread of COVID-19.” 

 

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Breaking News BREAKING: Nigeria Records 35 New Coronavirus Cases
0 Comments
21 Hours Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH Lockdown: Mobile Courts Convict 20 Offenders In Abuja, FCT Authority To Arrest Joggers
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH Kano COVID-19 Task Force Co-Chairman Tests Positive To Virus
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH Ken Saro-Wiwa's Son Dies Of Coronavirus In London
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH After Kano COVID-19 Task Force Co-Chairman Tested Positive, Deputy Governor, Ganduje’s Daughter, Two Commissioners Self-isolate
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH FMC Bauchi Forces Staff To Attend To Suspected COVID-19 Patients Without Protective Equipment, Workers Express Fear
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Breaking News BREAKING: Nigeria Records 35 New Coronavirus Cases
0 Comments
21 Hours Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH Lockdown: Mobile Courts Convict 20 Offenders In Abuja, FCT Authority To Arrest Joggers
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Legal Lawyer To Challenge Sentencing Of Abuja Taxi Driver Who Stripped Naked After Car Was Impounded
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
News JUST IN: Fire Guts INEC Office In Abuja
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH Kano COVID-19 Task Force Co-Chairman Tests Positive To Virus
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH Ken Saro-Wiwa's Son Dies Of Coronavirus In London
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Legal Lockdown: Court Sentences Taxi Driver Who Stripped Naked In Abuja After Car Was Impounded To Six Months In Prison
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Opinion China Must Pay Reparations To Africa For Its Coronavirus Failures By Obiageli Ezekwesili
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Inspector-General Of Police Redeploys Rivers Police Commissioner
0 Comments
52 Minutes Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: China, G-20 Countries To Give Debt Relief To Nigeria, Others
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Opinion COVID-19: CS, Not Chloroquine/Hydroxychloroquine Is The Drug Of Choice For COVID-19! By Boniface Stanley
0 Comments
23 Hours Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH After Kano COVID-19 Task Force Co-Chairman Tested Positive, Deputy Governor, Ganduje’s Daughter, Two Commissioners Self-isolate
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad