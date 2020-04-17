Kaduna Seeks GOC’s Support In Fighting Banditry, Other Forms Of Crime In State

The Kaduna State Government has appealed to the new General Officer Commanding of One Mechanised Division, Major General Usman Mohammed, to dedicate troops that will aggressively patrol some hotspots in four local government areas of the state.

Commissioner for Internal Security and Home Affairs, Samuel Aruwan, who made the appeal on Friday at the Division headquarters Kaduna, said that there were concerns regarding Igabi, Birnin Gwari, Giwa and Chikun local government areas because bandits were hibernating in some communities in the four area councils.

Aruwan specifically mentioned that armed bandits had killed, kidnapped and injured many people in hotspots like Mile Tara, Ungwan Yako, Labbi and Polewaya, pleading that security needs to be strengthened along those axis.

The commissioner, who congratulated Major General Mohammed as the 36th GOC of One Mechanised Division, said that officers and men of the Division had played very crucial roles in the internal security of Kaduna State.

He said, “In 2015 when we came on board, the state was faced with security challenges like cattle rustling, banditry and other criminalities.

“The Division played a leading role along with other sister services and the police-in quelling the threat, and eventually the situation was adequately contained.”

According to the commissioner, government appreciated the commitment of the Division to contain cases of banditry, kidnappings and other criminalities in Igabi, Giwa, Chikun, and Birnin Gwari LGAs.

Aruwan, who noted that the rainy season was here and most people in rural areas were farmers and traders, said they needed a secured environment to operate.

He said, “Farming is their mainstay along with other small-scale agro-allied activities. Once there is no security to guarantee their livelihood, they will be faced with impoverishment and food insecurity.”

In his response, Major General Mohammed assured Kaduna State Government of the Nigerian Army’s commitment to the internal security of the state.