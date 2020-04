Co-Chairman, Kano State Taskforce on COVID-19, Abdulrazaq Garba Habib, has tested positive to the virus.

Habib, a professor of infectious and tropical diseases, had since been admitted to the state isolation centre at Kwanar Dawakin.

He has been actively involved in rapid response to all confirmed cases in Kano but contracted the virus during clinical services.

Governor Abdullahi Ganduje had on March 21 inaugurated an action committee aimed at ensuring effective preparation against Coronavirus.