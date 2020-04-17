Nigeria Capable Of Defeating Coronavirus, NCAC Director-General, Runsewe, Says

Director-General of the National Council for Arts and Culture, Otunba Segun Runsewe, has said that Nigeria had the capacity to defeat Coronavirus despite the pandemic not having any known vaccine at the moment.

Recalling how the country thrashed Ebola a few years ago, the culture and tourism enthusiast expressed belief that Nigerian medical experts had the wherewithal to deal with the COVID-19 pandemic even in the face of inadequate testing kits and facilities.

Runsewe also expressed belief that Nigeria’s aviation and tourism industry will bounce back to reckoning after the outbreak despite the harsh economic impact it was leaving on nations across the globe.

He said, “This is not a period to fear and panic but to watch, pray and follow all sanctioned protocols.

“I have no doubt that Nigeria will defeat this virus no matter how long it takes. We did it with Ebola in the past, it will happen again with this.

“No doubt, our industry, tourism and aviation has been affected, I am very sure it will recover fully after this pandemic.

“Our industry had survived many socio-economic and medical crisis in the past.

“We have lost money from bookings for various cultural tourism events, running our hotels on low occupancy and generally witnessing a lockdown never seen before but I’m confident once it is over, our industry will respond positively beyond expectation.”

Speaking further, Runsewe said the closure of land borders and restrictions on air travels was a step in the right direction by government as it will help curtail the spread of Coronavirus in the country.



