Nigeria Capable Of Defeating Coronavirus, NCAC Director-General, Runsewe, Says

Recalling how the country thrashed Ebola a few years ago, the culture and tourism enthusiast expressed belief that Nigerian medical experts had the wherewithal to deal with the COVID-19 pandemic even in the face of inadequate testing kits and facilities.

by SaharaReporters, New York Apr 17, 2020

 

Director-General of the National Council for Arts and Culture, Otunba Segun Runsewe, has said that Nigeria had the capacity to defeat Coronavirus despite the pandemic not having any known vaccine at the moment.

Recalling how the country thrashed Ebola a few years ago, the culture and tourism enthusiast expressed belief that Nigerian medical experts had the wherewithal to deal with the COVID-19 pandemic even in the face of inadequate testing kits and facilities.

Runsewe also expressed belief that Nigeria’s aviation and tourism industry will bounce back to reckoning after the outbreak despite the harsh economic impact it was leaving on nations across the globe.

He said, “This is not a period to fear and panic but to watch, pray and follow all sanctioned protocols.

“I have no doubt that Nigeria will defeat this virus no matter how long it takes. We did it with Ebola in the past, it will happen again with this.

“No doubt, our industry, tourism and aviation has been affected, I am very sure it will recover fully after this pandemic.

“Our industry had survived many socio-economic and medical crisis in the past.

“We have lost money from bookings for various cultural tourism events, running our hotels on low occupancy and generally witnessing a lockdown never seen before but I’m confident once it is over, our industry will respond positively beyond expectation.”

Speaking further, Runsewe said the closure of land borders and restrictions on air travels was a step in the right direction by government as it will help curtail the spread of Coronavirus in the country.


 

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Breaking News BREAKING: Nigeria Records 35 New Coronavirus Cases
0 Comments
21 Hours Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH Lockdown: Mobile Courts Convict 20 Offenders In Abuja, FCT Authority To Arrest Joggers
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH Kano COVID-19 Task Force Co-Chairman Tests Positive To Virus
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH Ken Saro-Wiwa's Son Dies Of Coronavirus In London
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH After Kano COVID-19 Task Force Co-Chairman Tested Positive, Deputy Governor, Ganduje’s Daughter, Two Commissioners Self-isolate
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH FMC Bauchi Forces Staff To Attend To Suspected COVID-19 Patients Without Protective Equipment, Workers Express Fear
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Breaking News BREAKING: Nigeria Records 35 New Coronavirus Cases
0 Comments
21 Hours Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH Lockdown: Mobile Courts Convict 20 Offenders In Abuja, FCT Authority To Arrest Joggers
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Legal Lawyer To Challenge Sentencing Of Abuja Taxi Driver Who Stripped Naked After Car Was Impounded
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
News JUST IN: Fire Guts INEC Office In Abuja
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH Kano COVID-19 Task Force Co-Chairman Tests Positive To Virus
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH Ken Saro-Wiwa's Son Dies Of Coronavirus In London
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Legal Lockdown: Court Sentences Taxi Driver Who Stripped Naked In Abuja After Car Was Impounded To Six Months In Prison
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Inspector-General Of Police Redeploys Rivers Police Commissioner
0 Comments
52 Minutes Ago
Opinion China Must Pay Reparations To Africa For Its Coronavirus Failures By Obiageli Ezekwesili
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: China, G-20 Countries To Give Debt Relief To Nigeria, Others
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Opinion COVID-19: CS, Not Chloroquine/Hydroxychloroquine Is The Drug Of Choice For COVID-19! By Boniface Stanley
0 Comments
23 Hours Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH After Kano COVID-19 Task Force Co-Chairman Tested Positive, Deputy Governor, Ganduje’s Daughter, Two Commissioners Self-isolate
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad