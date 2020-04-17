Oyo Records Two New Coronavirus Cases



Oyo State has recorded two new Coronavirus cases.

Governor Seyi Makinde made this known on Friday night in a post on his Twitter account.

He said, “During the COVID-19 Task Force meeting today, we were informed that two more tests came back positive.

“So, we have four new cases from the tests being conducted at Adamasigba Stadium.

"This brings the number of active cases in Oyo State to seven.”

