BREAKING: Abba Kyari’s Body Arrives Abuja For Burial

SaharaReporters gathered that Muslim prayers will be held for Kyari at the Defence House and his burial will take place at Gudu Cemetery in Abuja.

by SaharaReporters, New York Apr 18, 2020


The late Chief of Staff to President Muhammadu Buhari, Abba Kyari, will be buried on Saturday 
(today) in Abuja.

Personal Assistant on New Media to President Buhari, Basir Ahmad, made this known on his Twitter handle on Saturday morning. 

He said, "Mallam Abba Kyari will be buried later today in Abuja according to Islamic rites."

Kyari died on Friday as a result of complications from Coronavirus. 

SaharaReporters, New York

