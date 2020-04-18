BREAKING: Abba Kyari’s Body Arrives Abuja For Burial



The late Chief of Staff to President Muhammadu Buhari, Abba Kyari, will be buried on Saturday

(today) in Abuja.

Personal Assistant on New Media to President Buhari, Basir Ahmad, made this known on his Twitter handle on Saturday morning.

He said, "Mallam Abba Kyari will be buried later today in Abuja according to Islamic rites."

SaharaReporters gathered that Muslim prayers will be held for Kyari at the Defence House and his burial will take place at Gudu Cemetery in Abuja.

Kyari died on Friday as a result of complications from Coronavirus.