BREAKING: Doctor Tests Positive for COVID-19 In Oyo



A medical doctor at the University College Hospital, Ibadan, Oyo State, has tested positive for Coronavirus.

Governor Seyi Makinde disclosed this on his verified Twitter handle on Saturday night.

He said, “The COVID-19 confirmation test for one suspected case, a doctor at the University College Hospital, Ibadan, came back positive today.

“Isolation and contact tracing have commenced. So, there are currently eight active cases in Oyo State.

“Please, keep following the directives of the Oyo State COVID-19 Task Force. Wash your hands with soap and water or use an alcohol-based hand sanitiser regularly.

“Also, continue to maintain social distancing. Gatherings in Oyo State are limited to a maximum of 10 persons.