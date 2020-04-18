BREAKING: Four COVID-19 Patients Discharged In Lagos

The Lagos State Government says four COVID-19 patients have been discharged.

Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu made this known on Saturday.

This brings the number of patients that have recovered and been discharged from the state to 94.

He said, “Today, four more persons; three males and one female were discharged to join the society.

“The patients; two from the Infectious Disease Hospital, Yaba, and two others from Onikan Isolation Centre, have fully recovered and tested negative twice consecutively to #COVID-19.

“This brings the number of patients successfully managed and discharged from our isolation facilities to 94.

“Lagos has lost 13 people to #COVID-19. Each person had a unique story and came from a different background.

“Today, we mourn them and recommit to doing all we can to slow the spread of #COVID-19.

“The risks are real, let’s #StayAtHome and follow guidelines from @LSMOH and @NCDCgov.”