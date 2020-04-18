BREAKING: Four COVID-19 Patients Discharged In Lagos

This brings the number of patients that have recovered and been discharged from the state to 94.

by SaharaReporters, New York Apr 18, 2020

 

The Lagos State Government says four COVID-19 patients have been discharged.

Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu made this known on Saturday.

This brings the number of patients that have recovered and been discharged from the state to 94.

He said, “Today, four more persons; three males and one female were discharged to join the society.

“The patients; two from the Infectious Disease Hospital, Yaba, and two others from Onikan Isolation Centre, have fully recovered and tested negative twice consecutively to #COVID-19.

“This brings the number of patients successfully managed and discharged from our isolation facilities to 94.

“Lagos has lost 13 people to #COVID-19. Each person had a unique story and came from a different background.

“Today, we mourn them and recommit to doing all we can to slow the spread of #COVID-19.

“The risks are real, let’s #StayAtHome and follow guidelines from @LSMOH and @NCDCgov.” 

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Breaking News BREAKING: Top Presidency Aides Denied Access To Aso Villa After Violating NCDC Guideline During Abba Kyari’s Burial
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Exclusive EXCLUSIVE: Why President Buhari Was Advised To Shun Abba Kyari’s Burial, Ministers, APC Leaders Boycott Ceremony Over Coronavirus Fear
0 Comments
11 Hours Ago
Exclusive EXCLUSIVE: How Abba Kyari Went Into Coma On Tuesday, Clinically Died On Thursday
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Politics REVEALED: Abba Kyari Died At Lagos Hospital, First Cardiology Consultants
0 Comments
12 Hours Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH COVID-19: Despite Guidelines On Social Distancing, Large Crowd Turn Out For Abba Kyari's Burial In Abuja, NCDC Expresses Concern
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Abba Kyari’s Body Arrives Abuja For Burial
0 Comments
13 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Breaking News BREAKING: Top Presidency Aides Denied Access To Aso Villa After Violating NCDC Guideline During Abba Kyari’s Burial
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Exclusive EXCLUSIVE: Why President Buhari Was Advised To Shun Abba Kyari’s Burial, Ministers, APC Leaders Boycott Ceremony Over Coronavirus Fear
0 Comments
11 Hours Ago
Exclusive EXCLUSIVE: How Abba Kyari Went Into Coma On Tuesday, Clinically Died On Thursday
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Politics REVEALED: Abba Kyari Died At Lagos Hospital, First Cardiology Consultants
0 Comments
12 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Kano Governor, Ganduje, Sacks Commissioner For Mocking Late Abba Kyari
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH COVID-19: Despite Guidelines On Social Distancing, Large Crowd Turn Out For Abba Kyari's Burial In Abuja, NCDC Expresses Concern
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Abba Kyari’s Body Arrives Abuja For Burial
0 Comments
13 Hours Ago
Opinion The Death Of Abba Kyari, COVID-19 And Governance In Nigeria By ‘Tope Oriola
0 Comments
16 Hours Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH Lagos Health Commissioner Confirms SaharaReporters' Story, Says Kyari Died At First Cardiology Consultant
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Opinion Abba Kyari’s Death: The North Should Serve Its Turn But Free Nigeria From Buhari Now! By Frisky Larr
0 Comments
14 Hours Ago
Opinion Abba Kyari's Death, End Of A Surrogate Presidency, And The Coming Chaos By Farooq Kperogi
0 Comments
12 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Inspector-General Of Police Redeploys Rivers Police Commissioner
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad