BREAKING: Lagos Announces Three COVID-19 Deaths

The Lagos State Government on Saturday announced three more deaths from COVID-19.

Commissioner for Health in the state, Akin Abayomi, made this known of his verified Twitter page.

He said the deceased were two males and a female aged 52, 63 and 67 respectively.

He said, “32 new #COVID19 cases were confirmed in Lagos on April 17, 2020. Total number of confirmed cases in Lagos now stands at 286.

“Sadly, Lagos has recorded three more deaths bringing total number of #COVID19 related deaths in Lagos to 13.

“The deceased are two males and one female aged 52, 63 and 67. Two of the dead had underlying health issues.

“The two males had no travel history or record of contact with any infected person.

“The female was however, suspected to have had contact with an infected person who recently returned to Nigeria.”