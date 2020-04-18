BREAKING: Nigeria Records 49 New COVID-19 Cases, Total Infections Now 542

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control has confirmed 49 new cases of Coronavirus in the country, bringing the total number of COVID-19 infections recorded so far to 542.

In a tweet on Saturday evening, the health agency revealed that the latest cases were recorded in five states and the Federal Capital Territory.

“Forty-nine new cases of #COVID19 have been reported; 23 in Lagos, 12 in FCT, 10 in Kano, two in Ogun, one in Oyo and one in Ekiti.

“As at 10:40pm April 18, there are 542 confirmed cases of #COVID19 reported in Nigeria.166 discharged, and 19 deaths.”