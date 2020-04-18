BREAKING: Nigeria Records 49 New COVID-19 Cases, Total Infections Now 542

“Forty-nine new cases of #COVID19 have been reported; 23 in Lagos, 12 in FCT, 10 in Kano, two in Ogun, one in Oyo and one in Ekiti."

by SaharaReporters, New York Apr 18, 2020

 

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control has confirmed 49 new cases of Coronavirus in the country, bringing the total number of COVID-19 infections recorded so far to 542.

In a tweet on Saturday evening, the health agency revealed that the latest cases were recorded in five states and the Federal Capital Territory.

“Forty-nine new cases of #COVID19 have been reported; 23 in Lagos, 12 in FCT, 10 in Kano, two in Ogun, one in Oyo and one in Ekiti. 

“As at 10:40pm April 18, there are 542 confirmed cases of #COVID19 reported in Nigeria.166 discharged, and 19 deaths.” 

SaharaReporters, New York

