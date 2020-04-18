Man Arrested In Yobe For Cutting Off Wife's Hand





The police in Yobe State have arrested one Baari Bacha for cutting off the hand of his wife, Halima Bulama.

It was gathered that Bacha intentionally carried out the act because Bulama refused to respect his orders not to attend any ceremony without his consent.



“This singular act of her disobedience provoked Baari and led to a heated argument between them which later prompted the husband to use cutlass to chop off the wife’s hand,” a source said.

Dungus Abdulkarim, spokesperson for the police in the state, urged residents not to panic.

He said the victim was currently receiving treatment in an undisclosed hospital and the suspect will be charged to court after investigation.

