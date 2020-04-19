Bauchi Records One New Case Of COVID-19



The Bauchi State COVID-19 Task Force has announced that the state has recorded another positive case of Coronavirus, bringing to seven the total number of positive cases in the city.

In a statement on Sunday, the task force said the patient had been moved to one of the isolation centres in the state.

It said, “As at today, Sunday April 19, 2020, the Case Management of the Bauchi State Task Force on COVID-19 has confirmed a new case of COVID-19.

At the moment, all his contacts have been identified and isolated by the State Surveillance Team.

“In summary, 397 have been listed and will continue to be monitored. We have no severe cases as all two cases are being properly managed."

