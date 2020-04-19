BREAKING: Chioma, Fiance Of Nigerian Musician, Davido, Recovers From Coronavirus

by SaharaReporters, New York Apr 19, 2020



Nigerian musician, David Adeleke widely known as Davido, has disclosed that his fiancé, Chioma, has recovered from Coronavirus after testing negative twice. 

Davido made this known on his Twitter handle on Sunday.

He said, “Glory be to God, Chioma has now tested negative twice for COVID-19. Thank you all for prayers. We love you.” 

Davido in a post on March 27 had announced that Chioma tested positive for Coronavirus. 

He however, added that he, his baby and crew were all negative.
 

SaharaReporters, New York

