BREAKING: Jigawa Records First COVID-19 Case

Abubakar also announced a lockdown in Kazaure Local Government Area where the COVID-19 case was recorded.

by SaharaReporters, New York Apr 19, 2020

Google

Jigawa State has recorded its first confirmed case of Coronavirus.

This was revealed by the state governor, Muhammad Badaru Abubakar, while speaking with journalists on Sunday.

Abubakar also announced a lockdown in Kazaure Local Government Area where the COVID-19 case was recorded.

The governor explained that the victim recently returned from Lagos and was placed under isolated but that his sample returned positive.

Abubakar urged people of the state to be vigilant and alert in the area to avoid a spread of the virus. 
 

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Breaking News BREAKING: Top Presidency Aides Denied Access To Aso Villa After Violating NCDC Guideline During Abba Kyari’s Burial
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Exclusive EXCLUSIVE: How Abba Kyari Went Into Coma On Tuesday, Clinically Died On Thursday
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Exclusive EXCLUSIVE: Why President Buhari Was Advised To Shun Abba Kyari’s Burial, Ministers, APC Leaders Boycott Ceremony Over Coronavirus Fear
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH Nigerian Man Dies Of Coronavirus In New York
0 Comments
19 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Nigeria Records 86 New COVID-19 Cases, Three Deaths
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Borno Records First COVID-19 Death
0 Comments
19 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Breaking News BREAKING: Top Presidency Aides Denied Access To Aso Villa After Violating NCDC Guideline During Abba Kyari’s Burial
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Exclusive EXCLUSIVE: How Abba Kyari Went Into Coma On Tuesday, Clinically Died On Thursday
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Exclusive EXCLUSIVE: Why President Buhari Was Advised To Shun Abba Kyari’s Burial, Ministers, APC Leaders Boycott Ceremony Over Coronavirus Fear
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Boko Haram 44 Boko Haram Terrorists Captured By Chadian Military Die In Prison From Poison
0 Comments
13 Hours Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH Nigerian Man Dies Of Coronavirus In New York
0 Comments
19 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Nigeria Records 86 New COVID-19 Cases, Three Deaths
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Kano Governor, Ganduje, Sacks Commissioner For Mocking Late Abba Kyari
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Opinion Kyari's Death: To Rejoice Or To Mourn By Onyinye Gandhi
0 Comments
11 Hours Ago
CRIME Despite Robbery, Killing Of Residents, Lagos Police Say Shootings In Ijesha, Aguda Axis Were Fireworks
0 Comments
11 Hours Ago
Legal Gang-rape Threat: 67 Women Groups Write AGF, Say Governor El-Rufai’s Son, Bello, Must Face Trial
0 Comments
11 Hours Ago
Opinion Midnight For Abba Kyari And Midnight Hour For Nigeria By Iyorwuese Hagher
0 Comments
21 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Borno Records First COVID-19 Death
0 Comments
19 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad