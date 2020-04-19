BREAKING: Jigawa Records First COVID-19 Case





Jigawa State has recorded its first confirmed case of Coronavirus.

This was revealed by the state governor, Muhammad Badaru Abubakar, while speaking with journalists on Sunday.

Abubakar also announced a lockdown in Kazaure Local Government Area where the COVID-19 case was recorded.

The governor explained that the victim recently returned from Lagos and was placed under isolated but that his sample returned positive.

Abubakar urged people of the state to be vigilant and alert in the area to avoid a spread of the virus.

