BREAKING: Nigeria Records 86 New COVID-19 Cases, Three Deaths

"Eighty-six new cases of #COVID19 have been reported; 70 in Lagos, seven in FCT, three in Katsina, three in Akwa Ibom, one in Jigawa, one in Bauchi and one in Borno.”

by SaharaReporters, New York Apr 19, 2020



Nigeria has recorded 86 new Coronavirus cases, bringing the total number of confirmed infections in the country to 627. 

The number of deaths also increased from 19 to 21, just as the number of recoveries rose to 170.

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control disclosed this in a tweet on Sunday.

The agency said, "Eighty-six new cases of #COVID19 have been reported; 70 in Lagos, seven in FCT, three in Katsina, three in Akwa Ibom, one in Jigawa, one in Bauchi and one in Borno. 

“As at 11:50pm April 19, there are 627 confirmed cases of #COVID19 reported in Nigeria. Discharged: 170, deaths: 21."

SaharaReporters, New York

