BREAKING: Obaseki Declares 10-day Curfew In Edo

by Saharareporters, New York Apr 19, 2020

Governor of Edo State, Mr Godwin Obaseki, has declared a 10-day dusk to dawn curfew in the state.

Obaseki in a statement on Sunday said that the 20 days curfew was to ensure strict compliance with measures to curb the spread of Coronavirus.

He said, “To ensure strict compliance with measures to curb the spread of #COVID-19, I have given an order prohibiting movement of people in Edo State from 7pm to 6am. 

“This order will be reviewed after 10 days when we have increased screening and testing.

“Our approach to impose a partial lockdown was to ensure that we do not totally shut down the economy and expose the people to the hardships and fatal incidents that have been witnessed in other states that opted for a total lockdown.”

He ordered security agencies to arrest and prosecute anyone found outside their homes or walking around during the hours of the curfew.

Saharareporters, New York

