Exxon Mobil Staff Arrested For Allegedly Violating Movement Restriction Order In Rivers Released

The state government has insisted that it was committed to ensuring enforcement of the order in other to ensure that the pandemic does not spread further in Rivers.

by SaharaReporters, New York Apr 19, 2020

 

Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers State has ordered the release of 22 Exxon Mobil staff arrested on Thursday for allegedly violating the movement restriction order put in place by the state government to curb the spread of Coronavirus.

In a statement on Sunday by the Special Assistant to Governor Wike on Electronic Media, Simeon Nwakaudu, the Attorney-General of the state, Prof Zaccheus Adangor, was quoted as saying, “They were released following interventions by well-meaning Nigerians.”

The state government has insisted that it was committed to ensuring enforcement of the order in other to ensure that the pandemic does not spread further in Rivers.

 

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Breaking News BREAKING: Top Presidency Aides Denied Access To Aso Villa After Violating NCDC Guideline During Abba Kyari’s Burial
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Exclusive EXCLUSIVE: How Abba Kyari Went Into Coma On Tuesday, Clinically Died On Thursday
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Exclusive EXCLUSIVE: Why President Buhari Was Advised To Shun Abba Kyari’s Burial, Ministers, APC Leaders Boycott Ceremony Over Coronavirus Fear
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH Nigerian Man Dies Of Coronavirus In New York
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Borno Records First COVID-19 Death
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
Politics REVEALED: Abba Kyari Died At Lagos Hospital, First Cardiology Consultants
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Breaking News BREAKING: Top Presidency Aides Denied Access To Aso Villa After Violating NCDC Guideline During Abba Kyari’s Burial
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Exclusive EXCLUSIVE: How Abba Kyari Went Into Coma On Tuesday, Clinically Died On Thursday
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Exclusive EXCLUSIVE: Why President Buhari Was Advised To Shun Abba Kyari’s Burial, Ministers, APC Leaders Boycott Ceremony Over Coronavirus Fear
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH Nigerian Man Dies Of Coronavirus In New York
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Borno Records First COVID-19 Death
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
Politics REVEALED: Abba Kyari Died At Lagos Hospital, First Cardiology Consultants
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Opinion Midnight For Abba Kyari And Midnight Hour For Nigeria By Iyorwuese Hagher
0 Comments
12 Hours Ago
Boko Haram 44 Boko Haram Terrorists Captured By Chadian Military Die In Prison From Poison
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH Lagos Health Commissioner Confirms SaharaReporters' Story, Says Kyari Died At First Cardiology Consultant
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH FCT COVID-19 Team Removes Protective Gear Indiscriminately Disposed By Man Who Participated In Abba Kyari’s Burial
0 Comments
23 Hours Ago
Police Policemen Arrested For Assaulting Woman In Osun
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Kano Governor, Ganduje, Sacks Commissioner For Mocking Late Abba Kyari
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad