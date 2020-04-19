Exxon Mobil Staff Arrested For Allegedly Violating Movement Restriction Order In Rivers Released

Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers State has ordered the release of 22 Exxon Mobil staff arrested on Thursday for allegedly violating the movement restriction order put in place by the state government to curb the spread of Coronavirus.

In a statement on Sunday by the Special Assistant to Governor Wike on Electronic Media, Simeon Nwakaudu, the Attorney-General of the state, Prof Zaccheus Adangor, was quoted as saying, “They were released following interventions by well-meaning Nigerians.”

The state government has insisted that it was committed to ensuring enforcement of the order in other to ensure that the pandemic does not spread further in Rivers.