JUST IN: Ondo Index Coronavirus Case Recovers, Discharged After Testing Negative Twice

SaharaReporters had earlier reported how a military officer, who returned from India to the state, had first brought the virus to the state.

by SaharaReporters, New York Apr 20, 2020

 

The index case of Coronavirus in Ondo State has been discharged after testing negative twice to the virus.

Governor Rotimi Akeredolu made the disclosure on Monday in a statement issued in Akure, the state capital.

Governor Akeredolu explained that he received the news of the recovery from the Commissioner for Health and Chairman Inter-ministerial Committee on COVID-19 in the state last Friday that the man had tested negative twice to the disease.

He said, “What this means is that the first patient of the fatal infection is now completely healed and free to go home, indeed free to resume his normal life in service to our country.

“It is important to inform us all that upon presenting the symptoms of the infection while in isolation, the first sample from this army officer was taken at the Nigerian Army Barracks, Akure, on April 2, 2020 and sent for test to ascertain his status.”

The governor affirmed that the result came out positive on April 3 while the military personnel was immediately admitted into the Infectious Disease Hospital in Akure.

He explained that the case was on admission in the hospital where he received treatment until some improvements were noticed in his health.

He added, “On April 12, the first follow up sample was taken as part of the medical review of the patient.

“The result came out negative on April 13.

“The second sample was taken on the Thursday, April 16, 2020 and the result came out again as negative. 

“Due to the two consecutive negative results and his stable clinical condition, the patient is hereby declared fit for discharge. This is in line with the standard COVID-19 patient discharge criteria.”

According Governor Akeredolu, there are two other cases undergoing same intensive treatment and care at the Infections Disease Hospital.

The governor further added that the state was determined to curtail the pandemic and ensure that the people were protected from the virus.

 

SaharaReporters, New York

