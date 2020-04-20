Kyari Hijacked Government As De Facto President, Nigeria Being Run As Banana Republic –Yoruba Group

Prof Akintoye said Kyari’s unconstitutional position had shown that Nigeria was being run as a banana republic.

by SaharaReporters, New York Apr 20, 2020

The Yoruba World Congress has said that the late Chief of Staff to President Muhammadu Buhari, Abba Kyari, hijacked government as de facto president when he was alive.

The group in a statement by its leader and President-General, Prof Banjo Akintoye, wondered why ministers, ambassadors, state governors, National Assembly members and even the Vice President should be subjected to the absurdity of going through the Chief of Staff to see the President.

Prof Akintoye said Kyari’s unconstitutional position had shown that Nigeria was being run as a banana republic.

The statement reads, “Garba Shehu said that the fact that Abba Kyari passed away does not mean that there is a vacuum in the government of Nigeria; that though Abba Kyari had been away for one month before he died, yet the job of government had not stopped; that there is a structure in place to ensure continuity, even though it is the President's eventual responsibility to decide who takes over from Abba Kyari.

“Our position is that Nigeria is being run as a banana republic, a country in which the structure of government depends on the whims and caprices of the leader of the government.

“This is outrageous and unacceptable should stop immediately. Nigeria is a fully constitutional republic in which the structure of government is laid down by the constitution.

“Therefore, it is outrageous and unacceptable that constitutionally provided for and constitutionally appointed office holders should under any circumstances be subjected to the absurdity of having to go through the Chief of Staff to see the President.

“A Chief of Staff is no more than the head of the President's kitchen cabinet, the President’s own personal collection of personal staff that has no superiority to the structural pillars established by the constitution of Nigeria.

“Abba Kyari’s unconstitutional position as de facto president in recent times, coupled with an elected President who is periodically nowhere to be found, has seriously denuded the legitimacy of government in our country. 

“It represents the ultimate manifestation of the seizure of government by a cabal belonging to a small section of our country, an unconstitutional seizure of government that is being effected and perpetuated by impunity, and by spiteful disregard of the respect due to the other sections and nationalities of our country who together constitute the majority in our country.

“We the majority of Nigerians have watched with shock and pain, and other nations of the world have been looking at us with total disbelief and pity as our country has been run like the personal estate of a small cabal. 

“We have a Vice President who has been boxed into a disrespectful corner simply because he does not belong to the self-appointed owners of our country.”

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Breaking News BREAKING: Top Presidency Aides Denied Access To Aso Villa After Violating NCDC Guideline During Abba Kyari’s Burial
0 Comments
2 Days Ago
BREAKING NEWS #covid-19 THE PRESIDENT OF GHANA LIFTS PARTIAL LOCKDOWN!! #mpilvlog #coronavirus
Ghana Nigerians React As Ghana Lifts Lockdown Despite Recording Over 1000 COVID-19 Cases
0 Comments
13 Hours Ago
Exclusive EXCLUSIVE: Why President Buhari Was Advised To Shun Abba Kyari’s Burial, Ministers, APC Leaders Boycott Ceremony Over Coronavirus Fear
0 Comments
2 Days Ago
Exclusive EXCLUSIVE: How Abba Kyari Went Into Coma On Tuesday, Clinically Died On Thursday
0 Comments
2 Days Ago
Breaking News El-Rufai’s Son Threatens Buhari Over Appointments
0 Comments
9 Months Ago
Politics COVID-19: Kaduna Governor, El-Rufai, Denies Being Moved To ICU In Lagos Hospital
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Breaking News BREAKING: Top Presidency Aides Denied Access To Aso Villa After Violating NCDC Guideline During Abba Kyari’s Burial
0 Comments
2 Days Ago
Opinion How Are The Mighty Fallen By Femi Fani-Kayode
0 Comments
11 Hours Ago
BREAKING NEWS #covid-19 THE PRESIDENT OF GHANA LIFTS PARTIAL LOCKDOWN!! #mpilvlog #coronavirus
Ghana Nigerians React As Ghana Lifts Lockdown Despite Recording Over 1000 COVID-19 Cases
0 Comments
13 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Nigeria Records 86 New COVID-19 Cases, Three Deaths
0 Comments
20 Hours Ago
Entertainment Nigerian Immigration Service Threatens To Sack Employees For Participating In Falz ‘Bop Daddy’ Video Challenge
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH SPOTLIGHT: All 15 Countries With No Coronavirus Cases, How They Protect Their Environment Against Pandemic
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Exclusive EXCLUSIVE: Why President Buhari Was Advised To Shun Abba Kyari’s Burial, Ministers, APC Leaders Boycott Ceremony Over Coronavirus Fear
0 Comments
2 Days Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH Nigerian Man Dies Of Coronavirus In New York
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Boko Haram Nigeria's Army Chief, Buratai, Hails Troops For Killing 105 Boko Haram Terrorists At Buni Gari
0 Comments
13 Hours Ago
Opinion Those Praising Abba Kyari After His Death Are The Problem Of Nigeria By Franklin Akinsosoye
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Exclusive EXCLUSIVE: How Abba Kyari Went Into Coma On Tuesday, Clinically Died On Thursday
0 Comments
2 Days Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH COVID-19 Has Killed 43 People In Nigeria, Group Says
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad