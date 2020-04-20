Lagos To Make Wearing Of Face Mask Compulsory From Next Week

Lagos State governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has said that wearing of face masks would be made compulsory for residents in the state from next week.

Sanwo-Olu made the announcement on Monday, adding that the decision was part of measures adopted to protect residents against COVID-19.

He said, “From next week, we are going to be making face masks compulsory in Lagos State.

“We have commissioned more than one million face masks to be distributed in the state.

“We would therefore like to appeal to our health workers to raise alarm as soon as they notice anything.”

Lagos currently has 379 cases, of that number, 98 patients have recovered while 14 deaths have been recorded.