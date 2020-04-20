Nigerian Government Extends International Airport Closure By Two Weeks

Muritala Muhammud International Airport, Lagos

The Nigerian Government has extended the closure of airports in the country by two weeks due to the Coronavirus pandemic.

This was disclosed by the Minister of Aviation, Hadi Sirika, via his Twitter handle.

However, government said emergency and essential flights could be operated from any of the airports within the period.

Recall that government shut all international airports in the country on Monday, March 23, for one month.

While disclosing the extension of the current closure, Sirika said the airports would no longer open for commercial operations on April 23 due to the extended lockdown in the three cities.

He said, “As a result of the extension on lockdown by Mr President, it is no longer possible for us to open our airspace and airports for normal operations by the 23rd April 2020.

“They will remain closed for a further two weeks. This is subject to review as appropriate.”