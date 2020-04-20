Nigerian Immigration Service Threatens To Sack Employees For Participating In Falz ‘Bop Daddy’ Video Challenge

by SaharaReporters, New York Apr 20, 2020

The Nigeria Immigration Service has queried its officers, who appeared in a viral music video challenge, threatening to take severe actions against them as punishment.

According to a statement by Iam Haliru, Assistant Comptroller General of the NIS, the viral video clip tagged #BopDaddyChallenge, has caused the organisation a lot of embarrassment.

'Bop Daddy' is the latest song by Nigerian rapper, Folarin Falana popularly known as Falz. 

A trained lawyer, Falz is the son of Senior Advocate of Nigeria and human rights defender, Femi Falana.

The NIS statement partly reads, “The attention of the Comptroller General has been drawn to a video clip trending on the social media in recent times which revealed a rather disturbing and embarrassing display of indecent flaunting of your bodies, desecration of service uniform/beret and the use of inappropriate language, thereby sabotaging the values upheld by the service.

“To state the obvious, your act has caused a lot of embarrassment to the NIS and in line with our standard as a paramilitary organisation, is considered scandalous and an act unbecoming of an officer and therefore a violation of PSR 030401 and 030402. This is a serious misconduct liable to dismissal from service. 

“In view of the foregoing, therefore, you are requested to make a representation, if any, within 72 hours on receipt of this letter why disciplinary action should not be taken against you.”

Falz’s 'Bop Daddy' video, inspired by the Coronavirus lockdown, has made several top music charts across Nigeria and beyond in recent days for its message and ability to grip viewers’ attention.

In August 2018, the National Broadcasting Commission, banned ‘This is Nigeria’ a widely received by Falz.

According to the agency, part of the song contained vulgar language and therefore inappropriate for public consumption.

The Muslim Right Concern also accused him of using the video of the song to ridicule Islam, a claim which was widely condemned by Nigeria of all religions.

Falz has won several local and international awards for his music, which often exposes the ills in the society and exposes government’s insincerity to the people. 

 

SaharaReporters, New York

