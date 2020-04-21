COVID-19: 70 Prisoners Regain Freedom From Kuje Correctional Center In Abuja

The Federal Capital Territory, Abuja, has confirmed 89 cases of the COVID-19.

by SaharaReporters, New York Apr 21, 2020


No fewer than 70 prisoners were released from Kuje Correctional Centre in Abuja in a bid to curb the spread of Coronavirus in the country. 

FCT Chief Judge, Justice Ishaq Usman Bello, ordered the release of the inmates in a statement by the FCT High Court.

Some of the freed inmates were those suffering from ill health and other terminal diseases and those from 60 years and above.

Also, convicts serving three years and above but have less than six months to serve, mentally unstable inmates and others with option of fines not exceeding N50,000, were released. 
 

