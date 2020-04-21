COVID-19: Ondo Residents Accuse Government Officials Of Distributing Food Items Among Loyalists, Neglecting Them

Ondo State Governor, Rotimi Akeredolu.

Despite the huge amount donated to the government to provide palliatives to cushion the effects of the Coronavirus lockdown, some residents of Ondo have continued to complain of hunger.

The state government has received some decent donations from both financial institutions and private individuals to cater to the needs of people of the state at this time of crisis.

Governor Rotimi Akeredolu earlier gave assurances that over 70, 000 vulnerable households across the 18 council areas of the state will benefit from the measure.

Though the state government has started distributing food items in parts of the state, SaharaReporters gathered that a lot of such have ended in hands of politicians, who have distributed to their loyalists rather than those who need them the most.

A handful of the residents, who spoke with SaharaReporters, said that many of the items distributed by the state government as palliatives were “disgusting”.

A resident of Ile Oluji in the Okeigbo area of Ondo State, Mr Ifedayo Banjoko, said the food items were only being given to those close to political party leaders.

He said, "They locked down everywhere to curtail the spread of the virus and stopped us from going to work or open our shops for business.

"Yet they claim they are distributing food and stipend as palliatives for us. It's a big lie because those getting it are the ones who belong to their political party."

Also speaking, a salon operator, Yetunde Adeleye, complained that the items distributed was not enough to feed anybody for a day.

She said, "Government is receiving funds and donations everyday but if you see what they are distributing as palliatives to the people, you would be angry.

"They are receiving millions of naira from private individuals and philanthropists yet distributing paltry food items to the people. It is unfair and totally absurd."

According to another resident, Segun Oladele, government’s palliatives had eluded many of them in the state.

He said, “I still don't understand how government would lock people indoors without sensible measures to ensure they got food to eat and survive.

"Don't forget that a hungry man is an angry man. Nigerians are hungry because most of the people eat from what they earn daily but now government has shut their means of livelihoods."

Speaking with SaharaReporters over the situation on Monday, a financial expert, Ayodele Olofin, said the effects of the lockdown was already taking a toll on those whose means of livelihood depended on daily earnings.

He said, "The truth is that no governor is willing to be accountable and transparent with the huge funds donated by some individuals and companies as palliatives to the people.

"Some of this state governors are making millions of naira out of the pandemic and instead of using the funds for the purpose it should serve, they prefer to pocket it.

"We're moving towards another inflation in our country and there will be more hunger in the land.”