COVID-19: Osun Monarch Establishes Committee To Distribute Food Items, Others To Residents

A traditional ruler in Osun State, Oba Kayode Adenekan Afolabi, who is the Alapomu of Apomu Kingdom under Isokan Local Government Area, has distributed food items and other relief materials to residents of the community in order to cushion the effects of the Coronavirus lockdown in the country.

A statement from the palace of the traditional ruler said that the items were meant to provide succour for the needy and vulnerable and help them withstand the difficulty of the time.

According to Oba Afolabi, the initiative was also aimed at supporting the efforts of Governor Gboyega Oyetola of Osun in dealing with the pandemic and the attendant hardship it had brought on the people.

The monarch while acknowledging the efforts of a committee established to oversee the equitable distribution of the items to the people, said the support of illustrious sons and daughters of Apomu in making the project a reality was appreciated.

Osun has so far recorded 20 cases of Coronavirus out of which 18 patients have recovered from the virus and discharged to rejoin their families.



