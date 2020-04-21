Fulani Herdsmen Attack Southern Kaduna Villages, Kill Four, Burn 36 Houses

Armed Fulani herdsmen

Armed Fulani herdsmen have attacked villages in Southern Kaduna and killed four people while razing houses.

The villages affected are Unguwan Magaji, Kamaru Chawai and Kauru.

The Southern Kaduna Peoples Union in a statement signed by its Public Relations Officer, Luka Binniyat, said the invaders were repelled after youths in the community defended their villages.

The attackers numbering over 100, came by 6:45pm from behind the hills that serves as boundary between Kaduna and Plateau states.

The statement reads, "They attacked from four flanks causing confusion and pandemonium among unsuspecting villagers as youths tried to fend them off."

Those killed in the attack include a 58-year-old mother of five, Hannatu Joseph, Sarah Sunday, a mother of six, Dije Sajay, a 55-year-old woman with six children and Sunday David, a former civil servant.

Eyewitnesses say the attackers targeted food stores and barns of grains, making sure they burnt as much as they could.

SOKAPU called on the Nigerian Government to protect lives of citizens in Southern Kaduna being targeted marauding herdsmen.

