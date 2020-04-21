JUST IN: Government Postpones 2020 WAEC, NECO Examinations Indefinitely

The Nigerian Government has announced the postponement of this year's Senior School Certificate Examination organised by the West African Examinations Council and National Examinations Council due to Coronavirus outbreak.

According to Emeka Nwajubu, Minister of State for Education, government has made provisions for students to learn online.

He said, “WAEC and NECO for the year have been postponed indefinitely.

“The students can learn online, we have made a lot of provision for that. The director of FCT has also opened a portal for the process

“We are working with the Ministry of Information to escalate education content to provide for everyone at home.

“Our biggest challenge is to reach children who do not have devices but we are working with radio corporations to instil some of that for primary and secondary students.”