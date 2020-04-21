JUST IN: Nigeria Records 117 New Coronavirus Cases, Toll Rises To 782

Nigeria has recorded 117 new Coronavirus cases, bringing the total number of confirmed cases in the country to 782.

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control disclosed this in a tweet on Tuesday night.

It said, “117 new cases of ‪#COVID19‬ have been reported; 59 in Lagos, 29 in FCT, 14 in Kano, six in Borno, four in Katsina, three in Ogun, one in Rivers and one in Bauchi.

“As at 11:25pm 21st April, there are 782 confirmed cases of ‪#COVID19‬ reported in Nigeria. Discharged: 197, deaths: 25.”