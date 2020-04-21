People Residing Near Coronavirus Patients Can Now Access Tests, NCDC Says

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control has said that citizens, who live in areas where confirmed cases of Coronavirus had been recorded, can access testing.

In a Tweet on Tuesday, the NCDC said anyone in such areas with symptoms such as difficulty in breathing, fever or cough, should contact the hotlines for testing.

It reads, “Note that you can get tested for COVID-19 if you have fever or cough or difficulty breathing.

“And have been in contact with someone confirmed with the virus or live in an area where confirmed cases have been recorded.

“If you or someone you know fits into any of these categories, please call your state hotline immediately for information on testing in your area.”