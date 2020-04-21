People Residing Near Coronavirus Patients Can Now Access Tests, NCDC Says

“If you or someone you know fits into any of these categories, please call your state hotline immediately for information on testing in your area.”

by SaharaReporters, New York Apr 21, 2020

 

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control has said that citizens, who live in areas where confirmed cases of Coronavirus had been recorded, can access testing.

In a Tweet on Tuesday, the NCDC said anyone in such areas with symptoms such as difficulty in breathing, fever or cough, should contact the hotlines for testing.

It reads, “Note that you can get tested for COVID-19 if you have fever or cough or difficulty breathing.

“And have been in contact with someone confirmed with the virus or live in an area where confirmed cases have been recorded.

“If you or someone you know fits into any of these categories, please call your state hotline immediately for information on testing in your area.” 

 

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Breaking News BREAKING: Top Presidency Aides Denied Access To Aso Villa After Violating NCDC Guideline During Abba Kyari’s Burial
0 Comments
2 Days Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH Six Private Hospitals In Lagos Secretly Treating COVID-19 Patients Revealed
0 Comments
17 Hours Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH How Death Of Buhari’s Chief Of Staff, Abba Kyari, To Coronavirus, Exposed Many Lies Of Nigerian Government
0 Comments
16 Hours Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH Panic In Kano As Over 150 Persons Die ‘Mysteriously’ Under Three Days, Sparking Coronavirus Fears
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Nigeria Records 38 New COVID-19 Cases
0 Comments
18 Hours Ago
Politics COVID-19: Kaduna Governor, El-Rufai, Denies Being Moved To ICU In Lagos Hospital
0 Comments
21 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Opinion How Are The Mighty Fallen By Femi Fani-Kayode
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Top Presidency Aides Denied Access To Aso Villa After Violating NCDC Guideline During Abba Kyari’s Burial
0 Comments
2 Days Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH Six Private Hospitals In Lagos Secretly Treating COVID-19 Patients Revealed
0 Comments
17 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Buhari Loses Personal Bodyguard
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH How Death Of Buhari’s Chief Of Staff, Abba Kyari, To Coronavirus, Exposed Many Lies Of Nigerian Government
0 Comments
16 Hours Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH Panic In Kano As Over 150 Persons Die ‘Mysteriously’ Under Three Days, Sparking Coronavirus Fears
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Nigeria Records 38 New COVID-19 Cases
0 Comments
18 Hours Ago
Politics COVID-19: Kaduna Governor, El-Rufai, Denies Being Moved To ICU In Lagos Hospital
0 Comments
21 Hours Ago
Legal Richard Akinjide, Former Justice Minister, Is Dead
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
Opinion Abba Kyari: A Death By Reuben Abati
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
Education COVID-19: Chrisland Schools, Parents Disagree Over Resumption Of Learning, Examination During Lockdown
0 Comments
18 Hours Ago
ACTIVISM JUST IN: Rights Activist, IG Wala Who Was Sent To Prison Over Facebook Post Receives Presidential Pardon
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad