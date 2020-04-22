Borno Records Second COVID-19 Death



Borno State has recorded another death from COVID-19 complications, bringing the number of persons, who have lost their lives in the state to two.

Deputy governor of the state, Umar Kadafur, announced this during a media briefing on Wednesday.

He said, “The deceased was from Biu town, and already his contacts have been traced. One of his contacts is a trader at Biu market.

“Following this development, the state government has ordered the closure of the market for immediate fumigation.

“As of today, 144 contacts had been traced, 55 were tested and nine people tested positive including the two who died.”

The deputy governor said although a 41-year-old patient, who died from COVID-19 is from the state, his death will be under Gombe in NCDC’s update because he tested positive over there.

The patient was said to have been “hit hard by the infection” before he was moved from Gombe to an isolation centre in Maiduguri where he died.

On Sunday, the state recorded its first death from the COVID-19 pandemic.

The deceased, a retired anesthetic nurse, died at the University of Maiduguri Teaching Hospital.