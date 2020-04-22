COVID-19: Delta State Announces Two New Coronavirus Cases

The Delta State Government has confirmed SaharaReporters story of a new case of Coronavirus in the state.

Recall that SaharaReporters had on Wednesday reported a new case of Coronavirus in Warri and the victim, a female, is said to be responding to treatment.

Commissioner for Health in the state, Mordi Ononye, announced that the state also recorded another case, thereby making it two new infections in Delta.

Ononye said the new cases brought the total confirmed cases in the state to six, with one death and five active cases, adding that the active cases were being treated at isolation centres in the state.

He said, "All the active cases are in stable condition and receiving treatment from our team of medical professionals at our isolation centres across the state.

“We have 11 persons quarantined in our holding centres, while 140 contacts are being monitored across the state.”