Delta State Records New Case Of Coronavirus

A new case of Coronavirus has been recorded in Warri, Delta State, bringing to five the total number of cases in the state including one death.

Our correspondent reliably gathered that the new case was recorded on Tuesday but yet to be forwarded to the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control for announcement.

Speaking in confidence with our correspondent, a medical doctor, who is among health personnel managing COVID-19 cases in Warri, disclosed that the new case is a female and currently undergoing treatment at the Warri Central Hospital.

He said, "It's possible she may have contacted the virus from Lagos where she went to visit her boyfriend.

“She returned to Delta State just before the lockdown started here."

Contacted at the time of filing this report, the Delta State Commissioner for Health, Mordi Ononye, did not respond to calls put across to him on the subject.