JUST IN: Nigerian Governors Agree On Two-week COVID-19 National Lockdown

The decision was reached at a meeting of the governors on Wednesday.

by Saharareporters, New York Apr 22, 2020

The 36 state governors in Nigeria have recommended a national lockdown over the next two weeks to further curb the spread of Coronavirus.

Chairman of the forum, Kayode Fayemi of Ekiti State, in a statement said the inter-state lockdown had become necessary following a continued rise of in number of infected persons and fatalities recorded. 

Fayemi said the governors also resolved to set up COVID-19 committees at the regional level to be headed by health commissioners.

The governors also expressed concern over the rising infection among health workers in the country.

Saharareporters, New York

