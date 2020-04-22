No Transfer Of Persons Diagnosed With COVID-19 To Other States –Minister

Minister of Health, Dr Osagie Ehanire, has said that all persons diagnosed with COVID-19 will henceforth be treated in the state where the diagnosis was made.

He said no patient would be referred to his or her state of origin except there was a medical indication to the contrary.

Ehanire said this was to avoid the high risk of exposure of other persons in the course of transfer.

Ehanire made this known at presidential task force briefing on Covid-19 on Wednesday in Abuja.

He also said that Patent and Proprietary Medicine Vendors, and pharmacists will be forthwith prohibited from attempting to treat persons suspected to be COVID-19 patients or have their operating licenses cancelled

The minister added that private hospitals desiring to manage COVID-19 patients should apply to their state health ministries for permit and must meet standards and be accredited by a FMoH certified team.



