One COVID-19 Patient Discharged In Kaduna

Mohammed-Baloni said three new cases of the disease have also been confirmed in the state, bringing the total number of active cases to four.

by Saharareporters, New York Apr 22, 2020


The Kaduna State Ministry of Health has said that one COVID-19 patient has recovered and has been discharged in the state.

Amina Mohammed-Baloni, Commissioner for Health in the state, said the number of patients now been discharged is five.

Mohammed-Baloni said three new cases of the disease have also been confirmed in the state, bringing the total number of active cases to four.

The commissioner said among the confirmed cases is a 23-year-old male, who came into the state from Istanbul, Turkey, via Dubai in March.

She said, “The second patient is a 51-year-old male who was tested in Samaru, Sabon-Gari Local Government Area, after coming in from Kano.

“The third patient, a 42-year-old male from Unguwan Geza, Kaduna, had travelled to Kano too.

“These new cases reflect the danger that interstate travels pose to efforts to contain COVID-19.

“Such travels spread the virus from place to place, complicate contact tracing and risk implanting the virus in communities.”
 

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
Saharareporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

PUBLIC HEALTH JUST IN: Nigeria Records 117 New Coronavirus Cases, Toll Rises To 782
0 Comments
14 Hours Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH Panic In Kano As Over 150 Persons Die ‘Mysteriously’ Under Three Days, Sparking Coronavirus Fears
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Adamawa Records First COVID-19 Case
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH Foreign Ministry Makes U-turn, Agrees To Pay For Evacuees' COVID-19 Test After SaharaReporters Story
0 Comments
18 Hours Ago
LABOR/WORKERS' RIGHTS Nigerians Locked In Chinese Company In Ogun, Forced To Work Despite Government’s Lockdown Order Cry For Help
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH COVID-19: Six Nigerians Arrested, Fined $15,150 For Staging Birthday Party During Lockdown In Ghana
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Opinion How Are The Mighty Fallen By Femi Fani-Kayode
0 Comments
2 Days Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH JUST IN: Nigeria Records 117 New Coronavirus Cases, Toll Rises To 782
0 Comments
14 Hours Ago
Opinion Femi Fani-Kayode: The Spy Who Fooled Us By Dr Bolaji O. Akinyemi
0 Comments
22 Hours Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH Panic In Kano As Over 150 Persons Die ‘Mysteriously’ Under Three Days, Sparking Coronavirus Fears
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Two Policemen Killed At Atiku's Factory In Adamawa
0 Comments
17 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Buhari Loses Personal Bodyguard
0 Comments
22 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Adamawa Records First COVID-19 Case
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH Foreign Ministry Makes U-turn, Agrees To Pay For Evacuees' COVID-19 Test After SaharaReporters Story
0 Comments
18 Hours Ago
CRIME Notorious Cross River Cultist Leader, Jboy, Killed By Gang Members Over Disagreement
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
Opinion Rejoining With Buhari And Co. On Abba Kyari’s Record By G. Ugo Nwokeji
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
LABOR/WORKERS' RIGHTS Nigerians Locked In Chinese Company In Ogun, Forced To Work Despite Government’s Lockdown Order Cry For Help
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH COVID-19: Six Nigerians Arrested, Fined $15,150 For Staging Birthday Party During Lockdown In Ghana
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad