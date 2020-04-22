One COVID-19 Patient Discharged In Kaduna



The Kaduna State Ministry of Health has said that one COVID-19 patient has recovered and has been discharged in the state.

Amina Mohammed-Baloni, Commissioner for Health in the state, said the number of patients now been discharged is five.

Mohammed-Baloni said three new cases of the disease have also been confirmed in the state, bringing the total number of active cases to four.

The commissioner said among the confirmed cases is a 23-year-old male, who came into the state from Istanbul, Turkey, via Dubai in March.

She said, “The second patient is a 51-year-old male who was tested in Samaru, Sabon-Gari Local Government Area, after coming in from Kano.

“The third patient, a 42-year-old male from Unguwan Geza, Kaduna, had travelled to Kano too.

“These new cases reflect the danger that interstate travels pose to efforts to contain COVID-19.

“Such travels spread the virus from place to place, complicate contact tracing and risk implanting the virus in communities.”

