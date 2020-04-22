Pastor Arraigned In Court For Raping Teenage Girl In Ondo

by SaharaReporters, New York Apr 22, 2020

 

A pastor identified as Peter Alatake has been arraigned at the Chief Magistrates Court in Owo, Ondo State, for raping a 16-year-old girl placed under his care for spiritual cleansing.

Alatake, who heads the Holy Ghost Mission Church, Ehinogbe, in Owo area of Ondo State, was said to have committed the act between April 15 to 20 this year.

SaharaReporters gathered that the teenager has been battling with epilepsy for years and was brought to the pastor for a spiritual solution.

The cleric's alleged offence contravened section 357 and punishable under section 358 of criminal laws of Ondo State.

Counsel to the suspect, Aderemi Adetula, applied for the bail of his client after he pleaded not guilty to the charge brought against him.

In her ruling, Magistrate Olubumi Dosumu granted the cleric bail in the sum of N500, 000 and two sureties in like sum.

The case was adjourned until June 18, 2020 for further hearing following the advice of Directorate of Public Prosecution.

 

