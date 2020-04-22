Policeman Dies Of COVID-19 In Edo

According to the Commissioner for Health in the state, Patrick Okundia, Edo currently has 15 confirmed cases of COVID-19 of which six are active cases.

by SaharaReporters, New York Apr 22, 2020

A 57-year-old policeman in Edo has died from complications of Coronavirus, bringing the number of COVID-19 deaths in the state to two.

According to the Commissioner for Health in the state, Patrick Okundia, Edo currently has 15 confirmed cases of COVID-19 of which six are active cases.

He said, “We had an unfortunate situation of a 57-year-old police officer, who passed on yesterday (Tuesday). 

“It is not very clear how he got the infection but he developed some illnesses. Initially, there was no evidence of suspicion of Coronavirus disease but when the symptoms started getting worse, he was treated at the police clinic.

“About two days before he died, our surveillance team was called to have a look and it was in that process that they took his sample and sent it to the laboratory, while he continued with his drugs. He was consequently placed on self-isolation.

“However, the result came out positive. Before we could get to his house to move him out, the man had died.”

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

PUBLIC HEALTH Panic In Kano As Over 150 Persons Die ‘Mysteriously’ Under Three Days, Sparking Coronavirus Fears
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH JUST IN: Nigeria Records 117 New Coronavirus Cases, Toll Rises To 782
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH Lagos Government Names Other Hospitals That Treated COVID-19 Patients
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH Kano Residents Groan As Doctors Turn Patients Away From Hospitals After ‘Mysterious’ Deaths Hit City
0 Comments
12 Hours Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH Lockdown: India Hospitals Count Loses As Nigerian Patients Turn To Local Doctors For Treatment
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: NCDC Announced 91 Coronavirus Cases In Nigeria
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Opinion How Are The Mighty Fallen By Femi Fani-Kayode
0 Comments
2 Days Ago
CRIME Gunmen Kill NSCDC Commandant In Benue State
0 Comments
11 Hours Ago
CRIME Notorious Cross River Cultist Leader, Jboy, Killed By Gang Members Over Disagreement
0 Comments
14 Hours Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH Panic In Kano As Over 150 Persons Die ‘Mysteriously’ Under Three Days, Sparking Coronavirus Fears
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Opinion Femi Fani-Kayode: The Spy Who Fooled Us By Dr Bolaji O. Akinyemi
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH JUST IN: Nigeria Records 117 New Coronavirus Cases, Toll Rises To 782
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH Lagos Government Names Other Hospitals That Treated COVID-19 Patients
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
News Lagos Police Refuse To Release Bishop Arrested For Protesting In Front Of Chinese Embassy Despite Being Granted Bail By Court
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH Kano Residents Groan As Doctors Turn Patients Away From Hospitals After ‘Mysterious’ Deaths Hit City
0 Comments
12 Hours Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH Lockdown: India Hospitals Count Loses As Nigerian Patients Turn To Local Doctors For Treatment
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: NCDC Announced 91 Coronavirus Cases In Nigeria
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH Kano Governor, Ganduje, Relaxes Lockdown Despite Rising COVID-19 Cases
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad