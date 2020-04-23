BREAKING: Lebanese Who Offered To Sell Nigerian Woman For $1,000 Arrested

A Lebanese man, Wael Jerro, who offered to sell a Nigerian woman for $1,000 on Facebook, has been arrested by the Lebanese Government.
Abike Dabiri-Erewa, Chairman of the Nigerians in Diaspora Commission, broke the news in a post via her Twitter handle on Thursday.
Dabiri-Erewa however, did not say if the Nigerian woman believed to be a native of Oyo State, had been rescued.
She said, “Trafficked Nigerian girl for sale on Facebook by a Lebanese.
"The Lebenese Government just announced the arrest of Mr Wael Jerro for onward prosecution against criminal sale of a human, a young Nigerian girl.”
Breaking news on Trafficked Nigerian girl for sale on Facebook by a Lebanese !The Lebenese Government just announced the arrest of Mr. WAEL JERRO for onward prosecution against criminal sales of a human, a young Nigerian girl— Abike Dabiri-Erewa (@abikedabiri) April 23, 2020