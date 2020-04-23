BREAKING: Lebanese Who Offered To Sell Nigerian Woman For $1,000 Arrested





A Lebanese man, Wael Jerro, who offered to sell a Nigerian woman for $1,000 on Facebook, has been arrested by the Lebanese Government.

Abike Dabiri-Erewa, Chairman of the Nigerians in Diaspora Commission, broke the news in a post via her Twitter handle on Thursday.

Dabiri-Erewa however, did not say if the Nigerian woman believed to be a native of Oyo State, had been rescued.

She said, “Trafficked Nigerian girl for sale on Facebook by a Lebanese.

"The Lebenese Government just announced the arrest of Mr Wael Jerro for onward prosecution against criminal sale of a human, a young Nigerian girl.”