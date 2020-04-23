BREAKING: Nigeria Records 108 New Coronavirus Cases, Toll Now 981

by SaharaReporters, New York Apr 23, 2020


Nigeria has recorded 108 new Coronavirus cases, bringing the total number of confirmed infections in the country to 981.

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control disclosed this in a tweet on Thursday.

The new cases are spread across Lagos, Kwara, Plateau, Ogun, Borno, Akwa Ibom and FCT.

The agency said, “108 new cases of ‪#COVID19‬ have been reported; 78 in Lagos, 14 in FCT, five in Ogun, four in Gombe, three Borno, two in Akwa Ibom, one in Kwara, one in Plateau.

“As at 11:30 pm 23rd April, there are 981 confirmed cases of ‪#COVID19‬ reported in Nigeria. Discharged: 197, deaths: 31.”
 

