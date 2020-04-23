BREAKING: Police To Arraign Suspected Killers Of Pa Fasoranti's Daughter In Court On Friday

by Saharareporters, New York Apr 23, 2020

Late Funke Olakunrin

The police in Ondo are expected to arraigned four suspects involved in the killing of Mrs Funke Olakunrin, daughter of Afenifere leader, Chief Reuben Fasoranti, at a court in the state on Friday. 

The suspects are Auwal Abubakar, Mohammed Shehu, Usman Adamu, and Adamu Lawal Mazaje. 

SaharaReporters gathered that the suspects will be arraigned before the Magistrates Court in Akure on Friday. 

Adekola Olawoye, Ondo State Attorney-General and Commissioner for Justice, made the disclosure in Akure, the capital city, on Thursday. 

He said, "We are working on their files at the office of the Director of Public Prosecution. They will be charged tomorrow." 

SaharaReporters gathered that the suspects would be arraigned on four-count charge including conspiracy to murder, murder and kidnapping.
 

Saharareporters, New York

